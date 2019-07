Nas… so empty-handed…

The Grammys keep snubbing Nas. The Queens rapper has been nominated a whopping 13 times and has not won a single award, which is surprising because “Life is Good” was hailed as one of the best albums of 2012.

He is not the only great artist who has been upset by the Grammys. Take a look and see some legends who have never won.

What Do You Mean They Never Won A Grammy? was originally published on theurbandaily.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9: