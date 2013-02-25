Boy or Girl? Kim & Kanye Finally Find Out!

Rumor has it Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting a baby girl! The couple (who announced their love affair in April 2012 and followed up with pregnancy news in December 2012) will welcome little Kimye this July.

“They’re over the moon!” a source close to the first-time parents-to-be tells Us Weekly. “Kanye always wanted a girl.”

There’s no doubt that she’ll be spoiled beyond belief and probably the best or worst dressed kid on the block depending on who selects her onesies that day.

RELATED:

Kanye West Disses Mentor Jay-Z Over “Suit & Tie” Tour [VIDEO]

Kim Kardashian Talks Kanye West & Reveals Baby’s Due Date [VIDEO]

Kim Kardashian & Kanye Pose Like Jesus In Brazil [PHOTOS]

Kim Kardashian Pregnant with Kanye West’s Baby! [VIDEO]

Kanye West Flips Out On Paparazzi After Reggie Bush Question [PHOTOS]