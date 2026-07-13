Local Rapper Lil Toonk Arrested On Outstanding Fulton County Homicide Warrant

Source: Fulton County Sheriff’s Office / other

A Georgia-based rapper has been arrested on an outstanding Fulton County homicide warrant

As reported by WSB-TV, Lamar County deputies arrested Tavorian Lindsey of Lithonia, known by his rap name “Lil Toonk,” during a coordinated operation on Saturday night (July 11).

During the operation, multiple firearms were recovered, including rifles and a handgun, along with other evidence. Lindsey was taken into custody without incident on Crawford Rd. near Club Rendezvous in Barnesville, where he was performing. He was then turned over to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and is currently held at Fulton County Jail.

Jail records show that he is facing several charges, including 6 counts of felony murder. The warrant is related to an incident on May 6, 2024. However, no other details have been made public at press time.

Lamar County Sheriff Brad White praised his team for their work in the operation.

“The successful apprehension of this homicide suspect is a direct result of the strong partnership between our agencies and the dedication of the men and women who serve our communities every day,” White said. “We are proud to assist our law enforcement partners in bringing violent offenders into custody safely.”