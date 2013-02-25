CLOSE
Not Guilty Verdict in Slim Dunkin Murder Trial [VIDEO]

Young Vito’s mug shot (Fulton County Sheriff’s Office)

The man accused of killing Brick Squad rapper Slim Dunkin was found not guilty of murder Monday (February 25).

However, Vinson Hardimon, 30, who raps under the name Young Vito, was convicted on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a handgun during the commission of a felony, the AJC reports.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Craig Schwall gave Vito the maximum sentence of 25 years in prison. The jury started deliberating the case Friday.

Young Vito was accused of shooting and killing Slim Dunkin (born Mario Hamilton) at an east Atlanta recording studio in December 2011. The shooting reportedly stemmed from an altercation between the two men when Slim Dunkin started rapping about shooting a rival with dreadlocks, which Vito had before going on the run after he was named a suspect.

Gucci Mane and Waka Flocka Flame paid for Slim Dunkin’s funeral.

