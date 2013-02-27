CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Bobby Brown DUI Woes…Again!

0 reads
Leave a comment

Let’s hope 3x is a charm for Mr. Bobby Brown! According to TMZ.com Bobby Brown was sentenced to 55 days in jail for his third DUI. TMZ further reported that Brown got arrested  in October after cops pulled the singer over for driving erratically, and smelled alcohol coming from the vehicle. This resulted in charges for DUI and driving on a suspended license.

Bobby pled no contest to the charges today. In addition to the 55 days he was also sentenced to four years probation and he must complete an 18-month alcohol program. He has until the 20th of March to turn himself over to authorities and must attend 3 AA meetings a week until then.

Hopefully this will be the end of his legal woes after this. But whether or not he will remain out of the big house or not is his prerogative!

 

Bobby Brown DUI Woes…Again! was originally published on theurbandaily.com

bobby brown , DUI , Legal

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close