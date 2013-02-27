Bobby Brown DUI Woes…Again!

Let’s hope 3x is a charm for Mr. Bobby Brown! According to TMZ.com Bobby Brown was sentenced to 55 days in jail for his third DUI. TMZ further reported that Brown got arrested in October after cops pulled the singer over for driving erratically, and smelled alcohol coming from the vehicle. This resulted in charges for DUI and driving on a suspended license.

Bobby pled no contest to the charges today. In addition to the 55 days he was also sentenced to four years probation and he must complete an 18-month alcohol program. He has until the 20th of March to turn himself over to authorities and must attend 3 AA meetings a week until then.

Hopefully this will be the end of his legal woes after this. But whether or not he will remain out of the big house or not is his prerogative!

