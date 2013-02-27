CLOSE
Pootie Tang F/ Missy Elliot, “Tipi Ti On My Cappi Town” [UNRELEASED]

In 2001 Chris Rock, JB Smoov & Wanda Sykes and Lance Crouther chronicled the battle of an inner city super hero named Pootie Tang as he fought the evil corporations poisoning the ‘hood.  Armed with nothing but a magic belt handed down to him from his late father, Pootie walked to the beat of his own drum, sang his own songs and spoke his own unique language.

There was a scene in the movie where Pootie sings a duet with Missy Elliot in a nightclub and the actual song was supposed to be included on the film’s soundtrack.

Unfortunately, it did not make it to the final tracklist but the song’s producer DJ Prince Paul has made it available as part of an upcoming compilation:

This was a song that we recorded for the Movie Pootie Tang in 2000. This is the ballad from the night club scene. Newkirk is on the keys Lance Crouther and Missy Elliot supplied the vocals . Initially Newkirk and I scored the whole movie .. and then well .. Hollywood took over ;) . This was lots of fun to record and after I definitely had a big respect for Missy she’s genius . once again please share ! part of the Prince Paul Unreleased series .. stay tuned for more

Sada-tay!

