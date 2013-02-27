CLOSE
Lil Wayne Tweets Response to Pitbull Diss, Pitbull Responds [VIDEO]

4 reads
We were waiting to see if Lil Wayne would respond to the diss track Pitbull dropped yesterday, “Welcome to Dade County.”  Weezy responded today with one sentence via Twitter:

Lil Wayne apologized to the city of Miami and LeBron James after he went on an expletive-filled rant against the NBA and the Miami Heat after All-Star Weekend, even saying he had sex with Chris Bosh’ wife, Adrienne Bosh. Weezy did not apologize to Bosh or Dwyane Wade.

Pitbull responded to Weezy with:

Pit followed that up with:

“@LilTunechi the world shows me love and vice versa but miami is all I got no disrespect just the truth.”

It looks like Pitbull removed both tweets so maybe he’s trying to squash the feud with Weezy in private.

Lil Wayne and Pitbull became friends when they first worked together on Pitbull’s 2005 remix to his single “Dammit Man.” Since then, they both appeared on one of DJ Khaled’s first singles “Holla At Me Baby.”

Pitbull talks about his love for Miami:

