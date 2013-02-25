Pitbull Disses Lil Wayne on “Welcome to Dade County” [AUDIO]

Uncle Luke wrote a blog post recently where he criticized Miami-transplant Lil Wayne, calling on him to stop disrespecting Miami. The 2 Live Crew founder also wrote that Rick Ross should straighten Weezy out.

While Rick Ross has yet to respond, Miami native Pitbull has. The Cuban-American rapper just released the Lil Wayne-diss track, “Welcome to Dade County,” where he raps over Baauer’s viral hit “Harlem Shake.”

Pitbull name drops Baby and Slim but never mentions Lil Wayne, but its obvious he’s referring to the YMCMB boss:

“I had to do this for my city, dog,” Pitbull says at the end of the track. “It’s something that I love so deeply. I don’t want to be 305 Miami-Dade County, I am 305 Miami-Dade County. When we show love to those that get their city destroyed by a hurricane and then they come down here and…” Pitbull declares before finishing the song in Spanish.

Lil Wayne and Birdman moved to Miami after Hurricane Katrina devastated their native New Orleans.

