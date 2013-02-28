Criminal Leads Police On The Slowest Chase Ever [VIDEO]

Some people should be law abiding citizens because they aren’t equipped for that criminal life. A man in England was arrested for leading cops on a chase through the British neighborhood of Bristol on a moped.

The 22 year-old man Dad James Phillips attempted to outrun four police cars and a helicopter because his license was suspended and was banned from the road. Phillips was driving so slow, one of the helicopter crewmen just started a running commentary, saying, “Speed is 15 – one-five – miles an hour.”

During the one-mile chase, a man on the street tried to punch Dad James Phillips off his moped, but missed by a couple of inches. After hitting the lightning speed of 30 miles per hour, Phillips decided to pull over and give up the chase. Phillips lawyer said, “He behaved in a really stupid way. He was going to get caught. There was no excessive speed. It was only a matter of time that police would arrest him and he stopped voluntarily after some distance. It was, perhaps, more stupid than dangerous under the circumstances.”

Phillips will be without his license for another three years because he admitted to the court that he was driving dangerously without a license or insurance. the judge did show a little bit of favor by handing down a suspended nine month sentence, ordered to do 100 hours of community service, and take a thinking skills program.

Before letting him go free, the judge told the young Speed Racer, “You’ve clearly made a nuisance of yourself quite a lot in the past. You don’t need me to tell you it deserves a prison sentence. I have decided to suspend that sentence. It looks to me as though you are growing up. That’s what it’s all about, isn’t it? You are 22, you have responsibilities, a partner, a child, you have done courses and you work.”

After avoiding jail time, Dad James Phillips told reporters, “It was a stupid mistake, boss, that’s all. I don’t know what I was thinking really. I would not do it again – I didn’t even think I would get away from them.”

One of the arresting officers had the best quote of the whole situation, “You normally expect a bit of drama when the helicopter’s up and you hear there’s a chase on. But this was more like a guided tour. On that moped he was going nowhere fast.”

