CLOSE
Videos
HomeVideos

“Law & Order SVU” Episode Inspired By Chris Brown And Rihanna [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Last night’s episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) had very eerie comparisons to the Chris Brown / Rihanna saga that took place back in 2009. However, this story has a more dramatic ending with the girl playing the “Rihanna.”

Check out the full episode here:

RELATED:

Chris Brown Calls Beating Rihanna the “Biggest Mistake” of His Life as Marriage Rumors Swirl

Rihanna Spends Her B-Day with Chris Brown in Hawaii [PHOTOS]

Chris Brown & Rihanna Attend 2013 Grammy Awards Together [PHOTOS]

Chris Brown Breaks Silence About Latest Legal Troubles: “Enough is Enough!”

Rihanna Sits Behind Chris Brown in Court for Probation Hearing [VIDEO]

Rihanna Naked on Her Balcony in Barbados! [PHOTOS]

Chris Brown & Rihanna Sit Together at Grammy Awards [PHOTOS]
0 photos
chris brown , episode , Law & Order , Law & Order: Special Victims Unit , law and order , Rihanna , SVU

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close