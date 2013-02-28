Rapper Young Scrilla Says His Assailants “Just Started Shooting AK-47s”

CLOSE
Miami rapper Young Scrilla was the victim of a reported drive-by shooting on Saturday February 23rd. In a recent interview from his hospital bed, he relived the night he and two others were shot while shooting a music video in Overtown.

“It was two guys with masks over their face, just shooting. Just started shooting AK-47s,” Scrilla told NBC Miami.“And I got up and I attempted to run, but by then I lost so much blood I passed out.”

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Not familiar with Young Scrilla? Check out this intro to his mixtape “American Me.”

