CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Conrad Murray Will Not Testify For Katherine Jackson’s Lawsuit Against AEG!

0 reads
Leave a comment

As we previously reported, Katherine Jackson, Michael Jackson‘s mother is suing entertainment industry titan AEG for 50 Billion dollars! Mrs. Jackson is claiming AEG was negligent in hiring Dr. Conrad Murray, who was found to be criminally negligent for the death of Michael Jackson in a court of law.

According to TMZ, Conrad Murray was going to plead the fifth, when questioned about AEG’s involvement with hiring him.  So Jackson Attorneys  are not going to depose him.  At first it sounds pretty selfish until you realize that he is working on an appeal and both cases could be run in to the same guilty verdict. Yikes!

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

Producer Danja Talks Black Music & New Direction Of R&B [VIDEO]

Jay-Z Raps With Kendrick Lamar, Executive Producing “The Great Gatsby”

DJ Paul Slapped With Community Service After Weapons Arrest

 

Conrad Murray Will Not Testify For Katherine Jackson’s Lawsuit Against AEG! was originally published on theurbandaily.com

AEG , Conrad Murray , katherine jackson

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close