Conrad Murray Will Not Testify For Katherine Jackson’s Lawsuit Against AEG!

As we previously reported, Katherine Jackson, Michael Jackson‘s mother is suing entertainment industry titan AEG for 50 Billion dollars! Mrs. Jackson is claiming AEG was negligent in hiring Dr. Conrad Murray, who was found to be criminally negligent for the death of Michael Jackson in a court of law.

According to TMZ, Conrad Murray was going to plead the fifth, when questioned about AEG’s involvement with hiring him. So Jackson Attorneys are not going to depose him. At first it sounds pretty selfish until you realize that he is working on an appeal and both cases could be run in to the same guilty verdict. Yikes!

