(Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Fresh off being crowned MTV’s Hottest MC in the Game, Compton rapper Kendrick Lamar drops the “Bitch Don’t Kill My Vibe” remix featuring Jay-Z!

Listen below and tell us what you think:

