Michael Jordan’s Paternity Suit Case Dismissed

The attorney who took on the case for the woman, Pamela Smith, who claimed Michael Jordan was her son’s father said the case was dismissed.

According to CBS Atlanta, Smith requested that the suit be dismissed. She filed the suit last month for who son, who goes by the name Taj Jordan (real name Grant Pierce Jay Jordan Reynolds), where she requested full custody and child support. She also wanted MJ to pay for her son’s medical bills.

Taj originally put up a video in December saying that MJ was his father. Watch the video below.

There has been no word on why the case was dropped.

Michael Jordan’s Paternity Suit Case Dismissed was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Michael Jordan , Paternity Test

