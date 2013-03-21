7 People Shot At Rapper’s Album Release Party In Chicago

Hip-Hop has the reputation of being a culture full of violence and degradation in some circles. Those circles will have a field day with that conversation after hearing about a Chicago shooting at an aspiring rapper’s album release party.

The shooting took place at Mr. G’s Supper Club in the Gresham neighborhood of the windy city. According to police, a fight broke out at the party and things escalated rather quickly. three men pulled out their handguns and opened fire into a crowd of people. Six people were injured in the shooting.

One of the people hit by a bullet was a woman. The 19-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital. there are conflicting stories about the young woman’s condition. While the police are saying no one was seriously hurt, a community activist Andrew Holmes refuted law enforcement’s claims saying the young lady was shot several times and in critical condition. The police couldn’t confirm or deny those details. As for the other five people, who were all men, they all drove themselves to the hospital and are stable.

Andrew Holmes stated, “[The shooting] may or may not have been caught on surveillance cameras inside this place as well as outside, but there was a female who was shot multiple times.”

As of no, there are no leads on suspects. Police do believe the shooting was gang related.

Dear Chicago, when will you guys calm down with the violence?

