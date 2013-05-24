CLOSE
Birthday Bash: News
2 Chainz, Trinidad Jame$, French Montana, B.o.B., Young Dro, Hustle Gang & More Performing at Birthday Bash 18!

Hot 107.9 has announced the list of performers at Birthday Bash 18!

Performing live will be 2 Chainz, B.o.B., Young Dro, the Hustle Gang, Shawty Lo, Trinidad Jame$, French Montana, Stuey Rock, Rich Homie Quan, DJ Drama and a bunch of surprises we can’t tell you about!

Get your tickets now because this show will sell out! Birthday Bash 18 Presented by Heineken takes place June 15, 2013 at Philips Arena!

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE BIRTHDAY BASH 18 TICKETS!

