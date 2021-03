HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Attorney Gerald Griggs, of the NAACP, encourages us to mobilize and let our voices be heard against voter bills set to pass in Georgia to suppress the black vote. After Gerogia became a Democratic State, lawmakers began to propse different voter bills to stop the african american community from allowing the laws to work for us.

