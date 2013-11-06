Beyhive Launches New Change.org Petition: ‘Beyonce Cannot Attend Kim Kardashian’s Wedding’

In today’s edition of crazy Change.org petitions we have “BEYONCE CANNOT ATTEND KIM KARDASHIAN’S WEDDING.” (Yes, in all capital letters.)

According to a new online petition, Beyonce fans are urging the superstar to skip out on the Kimye wedding — or in the words of founder John Barry, “rain check that train wreck of wedding.”

“As you all know by know Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have sadly been in the news for their “engagement”. Kim Kardashian and her disgusting family are known for their rise to fame for doing absolutely nothing. Aside from being a famous whore Kim has decided to get knocked up by notorious jackass Kanye West and know are planning to get married,” the petition states. “Now we must do all in our power to stop Beyonce from attending that god forsaken wedding, since her husband Jay Z is BFF’s with Kanye he probably wants both of them to go. Beyonce should not be forced to go and sit thru that torture while surrounded by the Kardashian pigs. Beyonce do not go to that wedding you don’t have to do it to please that whore and her jackass fiance.”

Barry, an obvious Beyhive enthusiast, goes on to suggest ways Bey can miss the ceremony.

1. Extend The Mrs Carter Show World Tour for as long as possible- Be on tour for their wedding. Tell them your busy and business always comes first. 2. Blue Ivy has the flu- You cant attend a wedding when your baby is sick. 3. You have something better to do- Your Beyonce you always have something better to do than to attend a Kim Kardashian wedding. 4. Say that you have a meeting with the President and the First Lady- Who would say no to the president, especially when your other choice is to attend a Kim Kardashian wedding. 5. Simply say no- Tell the b***h no. Simple as that.

As we reported earlier, Kanye West popped the question to his girlfriend and baby mother last month. A date and location for the nuptials have yet to be announced.

This definitely tops our list of ridiculous Change.org petitions! Read the full post here and tell us your thoughts on Bey attending Kim’s third wedding, below.

