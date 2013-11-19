Waka Flocka Calls Oprah An “Ugly B**ch” [VIDEO]

CLOSE
Waka Flocka Calls Oprah An "Ugly B**ch"

Atlanta rapper Waka Flocka has fallen out of the good graces of the Queen of Media Oprah Winfrey. (As if she knows who he is anyway.) The rapper was caught on camera saying that some pretty inappropriate things about Lady O.

 

During a conversation with his homeboys, Waka was caught on camera saying he wouldn’t have sex with Oprah, but his actual words were a little more colorful than the ones I chose. Inside of a Chicago hotel, Waka and his boys were talking about some famous women they would have sex with and Oprah’s name came up. While one guy says  Oprah has “million dollar p***y,” Waka says, “I won’t f**k that ugly b**ch!”

The video is said to have been recorded three years ago. Waka FLocka and his camp have not responded to any requests for comment on the matter. But what do you think about this clip? Should Oprah get mad about Waka’s comments considering she wouldn’t sleep with a man who wants to go to college and major in Geometry? Sound off in the comments after you peep the videos below.

