Peter Gunz: What To Buy Your Adult Son For Christmas [VIDEO]

| 11.19.13
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Rapper and reality TV star Peter Gunz may not have the best judgement in handling women, but his fatherhood instincts are considerably better.

RELATED12 Of The Best Electronic Gifts For Your Screen-Locked Teenager

With several little Gunz to his name, including his rapping son Corey, we asked Peter to offer some advice on what to get your older kids this Christmas.

RELATED: 12 Toys For Your Sports Obsessed Kid

RELATEDUnboxed: 10 Gifts You’ll Enjoy As Much As Your Woman

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Peter Gunz: What To Buy Your Adult Son For Christmas [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Christmas , Peter Gunz , toys , walmart-holiday-2013

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close