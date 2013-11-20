CLOSE
It looks like wedding bells are in the near future for Diana Ross’ youngest son.

During a recent red carpet interview with Omg! Insider, Evan Ross said he plans to pop the question to his girlfriend of less than a year, Ashlee Simpson.

“It’s amazing,” the 25-year-old said of their relationship. “I’m so in love and we’ve got amazing things going on. And we inspire each other. So it’s cool.”

When asked if he’ll make the 29-year-old singer his bride-to-be, Evan said, “Yeah, she’s the one.” He added that he can “foresee” their walk down the aisle.

According to reports, the lovebirds started dating back in June. They made their romance “rep carpet official” at the launch of Ashlee’s older sister Jessica’s Fall 2013 collection.

In a culture where celebrity breaks-ups and divorces flood the headlines, we want to shout-out the married couples who have stuck it out for years or are just now embarking on their journey of love.

Evan Ross Says Girlfriend Ashlee Simpson Is ‘The One’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

