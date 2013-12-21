Kevin Hart Wishes He Was A Little Bit Taller [VIDEO]

Comedian Kevin Hart may be listed at 5′ 2″ but he has become a giant in Hollywood. In a promo for one of several movies he has coming out in the next few months, “Ride Along,” Kev reprises Skee-Lo’s 1995 hit, “I Wish,” as he lives out his hoop dreams with NBA ballers Carmelo Anthony, Andre Iguiodola, Chris Paul and his co-star Ice Cube.

“I wish I could reach the top shelf/so I could teach Kobe to not see me as a Christmas elf,” he raps. “I just need a foot or two. Then LeBron/ it is on/and coming for you.” Watch the full video below.

Hart also recently announced that he will be starring in a film with LeBron James called “Ballers” and will going for his third consecutive MVP trophy at the NBA All Star Celebrity game this February. Stay tuned to TheUrbanDaily.com for our exclusive interview with Kev where he talks about his preparations to defend his title.

Watch the original “I Wish” by Skee-Lo:

