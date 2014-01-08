CLOSE
DJ Drama Joins A&R Team At Atlantic Records

Atlanta music scene staple DJ Drama is diversifying his income once again. After dropping two solo albums and continuing to work with artists for his Gangsta Grillz mixtape series, Drama just signed on to join the A&R team at Atlantic Records.

 

According to Billboard, Drama will be based in Atlanta and will scout, sign, and oversee projects from new artists. On top of that, DJ Drama’s studio Mean Streets is set to become the base recording studio for any artists signed to Atlantic while they are in the southern city. Craig Kallman, the chairman/CEO of Atlantic released a statement, “One of the most accomplished DJs and mixtape masters, DJ Drama brings brilliant instincts and consummate skills to our A&R team. A hugely influential force in the hip-hop community, I know he’ll be a tremendous asset in signing and developing artists and making amazing records.”

When asked about his new endeavor, DJ Drama said, “My first two albums as an artist were on Atlantic. And I’m now looking forward to working with Craig and Julie [Atlantic chairman/COO Greenwald] in a new capacity, helping them break the label’s next crop of amazing talent.”

DJ Drama has his hands in a little bot of everything on the music side of things. Other DJs better step the hustle game up or be left in Drama’s dust.

