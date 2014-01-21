5 Tips To Stay Healthy & Lose Weight In 2014 [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Dr. Collier is back on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show“ to answer some important questions about your health. Listen to the audio to hear his five tips to stay healthy and lose weight this year in the audio player.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST!
RELATED: Dr. Ian Smith On How To Help Overweight Family Members [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: Dr. Collier Explains How To Get Rid Of Muffin Tops & Back Fat [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
RELATED: Dr. Collier Talks Weight Loss & Dieting, Health Questions Answered [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
Celebrity Transformations
Celebrity Transformations
1. Jennifer Hudson before her weight loss1 of 61
2. J-Hud rocking a slimmer look2 of 61
3. Jennifer rocking a much slimmer body and sassy cut3 of 61
4. Rick Ross before his massive weight loss4 of 61
5. Rick Ross a 100lbs slimmer5 of 61
6. Jaden and Willow when they were younger6 of 61
7. Jaden and Willow Smith as teenagers7 of 61
8. Sean 'Puffy' Combs before his style evolved.8 of 61
9. Diddy since he developed his personal style.9 of 61
10. Tiny10 of 61
11. Tiny's eye color after the operation11 of 61
12. Jordin Sparks12 of 61
13.13 of 61
14. Solange14 of 61
15.15 of 61
16.16 of 61
17. Rihanna17 of 61
18.18 of 61
19.19 of 61
20. Oprah20 of 61
21.21 of 61
22. Kim Kardashian22 of 61
23.23 of 61
24. Kelly Rowland24 of 61
25.25 of 61
26. Jamie Foxx26 of 61
27.27 of 61
28. Ciara28 of 61
29.29 of 61
30. Alicia Keys30 of 61
31.31 of 61
32.32 of 61
33. Kanye West33 of 61
34.34 of 61
35. Tia Mowry35 of 61
36.36 of 61
37. Viola Davis37 of 61
38.38 of 61
39.39 of 61
40. NeNe Leaks40 of 61
41.41 of 61
42. Jennifer Hudson42 of 61
43.43 of 61
44. Keyshia Cole44 of 61
45.45 of 61
46.46 of 61
47. Jill Scott47 of 61
48.48 of 61
49.49 of 61
50. Raven-Symone50 of 61
51.51 of 61
52. Usher52 of 61
53.53 of 61
54. Melanie Fiona54 of 61
55.55 of 61
56. Beyonce56 of 61
57.57 of 61
58. Eva Marcille58 of 61
59.59 of 61
60. Jada Pinkett-Smith60 of 61
61.61 of 61
Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!
5 Tips To Stay Healthy & Lose Weight In 2014 [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com