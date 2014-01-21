5 Tips To Stay Healthy & Lose Weight In 2014 [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Dr. Collier is back on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show“ to answer some important questions about your health. Listen to the audio to hear his five tips to stay healthy and lose weight this year in the audio player.

Follow @RickeySmiley

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

RELATED: Dr. Ian Smith On How To Help Overweight Family Members [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Dr. Collier Explains How To Get Rid Of Muffin Tops & Back Fat [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Dr. Collier Talks Weight Loss & Dieting, Health Questions Answered [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Celebrity Transformations 61 photos Launch gallery Celebrity Transformations 1. Jennifer Hudson before her weight loss 1 of 61 2. J-Hud rocking a slimmer look 2 of 61 3. Jennifer rocking a much slimmer body and sassy cut 3 of 61 4. Rick Ross before his massive weight loss 4 of 61 5. Rick Ross a 100lbs slimmer 5 of 61 6. Jaden and Willow when they were younger 6 of 61 7. Jaden and Willow Smith as teenagers 7 of 61 8. Sean 'Puffy' Combs before his style evolved. 8 of 61 9. Diddy since he developed his personal style. 9 of 61 10. Tiny 10 of 61 11. Tiny's eye color after the operation 11 of 61 12. Jordin Sparks 12 of 61 13. 13 of 61 14. Solange 14 of 61 15. 15 of 61 16. 16 of 61 17. Rihanna 17 of 61 18. 18 of 61 19. 19 of 61 20. Oprah 20 of 61 21. 21 of 61 22. Kim Kardashian 22 of 61 23. 23 of 61 24. Kelly Rowland 24 of 61 25. 25 of 61 26. Jamie Foxx 26 of 61 27. 27 of 61 28. Ciara 28 of 61 29. 29 of 61 30. Alicia Keys 30 of 61 31. 31 of 61 32. 32 of 61 33. Kanye West 33 of 61 34. 34 of 61 35. Tia Mowry 35 of 61 36. 36 of 61 37. Viola Davis 37 of 61 38. 38 of 61 39. 39 of 61 40. NeNe Leaks 40 of 61 41. 41 of 61 42. Jennifer Hudson 42 of 61 43. 43 of 61 44. Keyshia Cole 44 of 61 45. 45 of 61 46. 46 of 61 47. Jill Scott 47 of 61 48. 48 of 61 49. 49 of 61 50. Raven-Symone 50 of 61 51. 51 of 61 52. Usher 52 of 61 53. 53 of 61 54. Melanie Fiona 54 of 61 55. 55 of 61 56. Beyonce 56 of 61 57. 57 of 61 58. Eva Marcille 58 of 61 59. 59 of 61 60. Jada Pinkett-Smith 60 of 61 61. 61 of 61 Skip ad Continue reading Celebrity Transformations Celebrity Transformations Heading into the new year we want to take a look at the ever-changing looks of our favorite celebs! Watch out, they might have a whole new look in 2015!

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

5 Tips To Stay Healthy & Lose Weight In 2014 [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com