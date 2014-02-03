According to Vlad TV, K. Michelle spoke to WGCI in Chicago and discussed an upcoming VH1 project that will be directed by Idris Elba. The two are putting together a musical that according to K. will be like a “female ‘Trapped in the Closet’,” which will be based off her debut album, Rebellious Soul.

Said K.,

“My album, Rebellious Soul, we turned it into a musical … it’s on VH1 and Idris Elba is the director. […] I took every song on Rebellious Soul and turned it into a conversation and flipped it kind of like a female ‘Trapped in the Closet’ [by R. Kelly]. I turned the whole album around, Idris heard it. Loved it. And we decided to team up on it. VH1 will air it. I didn’t want to make it this celebrity thing. Me and him decided we really wanted it to be focused on the story and fun and laugh and cry. People have been talking to me about a lot of acting roles, but this will be my first time being on the screen.”

Guess we have to stay tuned to find out who else will be a part of the project and when we can all check it out!

Follow @TheUrbanDaily

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

RHOA Shocker: Apollo Nida Charged With Bank Fraud And Identity Theft

RHOA Mess: Kenya Moore Posts Video Of Christopher Williams Claiming He Is Single [VIDEO]

T.I. Speaks About The Argument With Tiny

WTF: George Zimmerman Agrees To Celebrity Boxing Match

RELATED: DMX Wants To Beat The Brakes Off George Zimmerman

RHOA’s NeNe Addresses Brawl At Her “Pillow Talk” Party

Other RHOA Cast Members Allegedly Being Investigated In Apollo Nida’s Fraud Case

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

K. Michelle To Star In Idris Elba Directed Musical was originally published on theurbandaily.com