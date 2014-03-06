CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Mr. Henry Calls "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" From Jail [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Mr. Henry has been locked up for a couple weeks, but “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” finally got in contact with him. Listen to the hilarious phone call  to hear Mr. Henry explain how he got arrested and what it’s like in jail. Plus, find out his release date!

Mr. Henry Calls "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" From Jail [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

