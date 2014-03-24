Popular Comedian Details Being Robbed On Twitter

The streets aren’t safe anymore. Not even for comedians who never hurt anybody. Popular comedian Michael Blackson revealed on Twitter that he was robbed late last night in Atlanta. While most people would be highly upset, Blackson is taking it all in stride and doing what he does best–making a joke about the whole ordeal.

According to the “Next Friday” star, Michael Blackson was leaving the establishment Aroma when he was held up at gunpoint. He told his followers that he decided to tell them first so that his fans didn’t see or hear it first on Worldstar Hip Hop. Despite announcing the robbery on Twitter, he never went into detail about any items that were stolen.

However, Blackson did take a shot a Diddy, claiming he wears fake jewelry. Blackson tweeted, “Time to wear all fake like puffy n da rest of dem neegas so next time a neega robs me like Chris Tucker said he’ll just be practicing.”

After Blackson told his Twitter followers of the robbery, they began cracking jokes. One follower sent Blackson a photo of a nine-step self-defense strategy that made the actor double over in laughter. Although Michael Blackson is taking this all in stride, he did let his fans know that he’s going to be very cautious when taking pictures with fans. “last thing I wanted was not to be able to get close to my fans n take pics but the last neegas that said they wanted pics robbed me in VIP,” the comedian tweeted.

Looks like Michael Blackson’s security team will start patting people down in order to get a photo with the comedian, but after all of that, can you blame him?

Check out the tweets below.

Before ya see this on wshh tomorrow I got stucked up at gun point 10 mins ago at Aroma in Atlanta. I guess I really made it. True shit— Michael Blackson (@MichaelBlackson) March 24, 2014

As soon as I get back I'm taking karate lessons. They caught me slipping last night. I still got mad love for the A http://t.co/5BAhiO26YQ— Michael Blackson (@MichaelBlackson) March 24, 2014

Time to tighten up security— Michael Blackson (@MichaelBlackson) March 24, 2014

Time to wear all fake jewelry like puffy n da rest of dem neegas so next time a neega robs me like ChrisTucker said he'll just be practicing— Michael Blackson (@MichaelBlackson) March 24, 2014

Lmao RT @jflawless7st: Yo @MichaelBlackson here you go next time somebody run up on you homie! http://t.co/geLnK7R7WT— Michael Blackson (@MichaelBlackson) March 24, 2014

last thing I wanted was not to be able to get close to my fans n take pics but the last neegas that said they wanted pics robbed me in VIP— Michael Blackson (@MichaelBlackson) March 24, 2014

