Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why None Of The Atlanta Housewives Support NeNe Leakes On “Dancing With The Stars” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

None of ”The Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast have come to support NeNe Leakes on “Dancing With The Star” and Gary With Da Tea knows why! Listen to Gary’s Tea to hear the reasons none of them have come out to support and probably never will.

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

