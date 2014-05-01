CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home

Which Sports Team Is Challenging Jay Z? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Someone is always challenging Jay Z, but you won’t guess who is this time. According to Headkrack, Jay Z pissed an athletic sport off on his “They Don’t Love You No More” verse. Listen to this edition of Hip Hop Spot to hear who it is, and what they said he can’t do!

Click here for more music news in Hip-Hop Spot and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

RELATED: Jay Z Sued For Millions Over Roc-A-Fella Logo

RELATED: Jay Z & Beyonce Announce Dates For “On The Run” Stadium Tour

RELATED: Did Jay Z Get Caught Slipping? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Which Sports Team Is Challenging Jay Z? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Headkrack , Hip-Hop Spot , Jay Z Lacrosse , Jay-z , LACROSSE , New music , They Don't Love You No More

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close