CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

RZA On Why Raekwon Is Reluctant To Do Another Wu-Tang Clan Album

0 reads
Leave a comment

RZA is continuing to do his thing on the big screen, but his roots come from the Wu-Tang Clan. The group planned to release their first album since 2007 entitled “A Better Tomorrow,” but it’s allegedly on hold because of  Raekwon.

RZA talks to Headkrack on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” in a special edition of  Hip Hop Spot about Raekwon, who he calls his best friend, and whether the album will ever be released.

In addition, listen to RZA talk about his new movie “Brick Mansions” starring the late Paul Walker. Click here to listen to this exclusive interview to hear what it was like working with the actor, and why he had the most fun making this movie.

Find more music news in Hip-Hop Spot right here and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

RELATED STORIES 

RZA Says Twerking Is For Grown Ups, 10 Reasons He’s Right [VIDEO]

RZA Reveals How He Got His Government Name [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RZA On How Chess Helped Him Lose His Virginity [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RZA On Why Raekwon Is Reluctant To Do Another Wu-Tang Clan Album was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Raekwon , RZA , RZA Raekwon , the rza , Wu-Tang Clan

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close