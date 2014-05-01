RZA On Why Raekwon Is Reluctant To Do Another Wu-Tang Clan Album

RZA is continuing to do his thing on the big screen, but his roots come from the Wu-Tang Clan. The group planned to release their first album since 2007 entitled “A Better Tomorrow,” but it’s allegedly on hold because of Raekwon.

RZA talks to Headkrack on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” in a special edition of Hip Hop Spot about Raekwon, who he calls his best friend, and whether the album will ever be released.

In addition, listen to RZA talk about his new movie “Brick Mansions” starring the late Paul Walker. Click here to listen to this exclusive interview to hear what it was like working with the actor, and why he had the most fun making this movie.

