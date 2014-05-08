CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home

Why Fans Are Mad At Lil’ Wayne [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

People are not happy with Lil’ Wayne after failing to follow through with a promise. Listen to the audio player to hear what he was going to do for the people in New Orleans that didn’t work out.

RELATED: Lil Wayne Speaks On Why He’ll Never Battle Kendrick Lamar

RELATED: Will Lil Wayne Be Retiring From Rap Very Soon?

RELATED: Lil Wayne Teaches Meek Mill To Skate [VIDEO]

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Why Fans Are Mad At Lil’ Wayne [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Front Page , hip hop , lil wayne , mad at lil wayne , mountain dew lil wayne , skatepark lil wayne

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close