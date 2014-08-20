Bow Wow Cast In Crime Drama Series ‘CSI: Cyber’

Rapper turned television host Bow Wow aka Shad Moss has gotten a new job as a cast member in the upcoming CBS crime drama “CSI: Cyber.”

According to Deadline, Moss will play a teenaged hacking genius named Brody “Baby Face” Nelson. Brody is faced with the decision to work with the FBI’s Cyber Crime Division or go to prison. Needless to say, young Brody Nelson chooses his freedom and he is put under the supervision of Patricia Arquette‘s character Special Agent Avery Ryan.

‘CSI’ franchise creator Anthony E. Zuiker hopes Bow Wow’s character on the show helps teens stay out of trouble by leading example. “Bow Wow is a gifted young actor who will have the responsibility, through his character, to set an example for young people who watch the show to ‘do what’s right’ even when you know ‘nothing but wrong.’”

When Bow Wow accepted the role, many ordered where that left his hosting duties at BET’s music video countdown show “106 & Park.” The entertainer posted a message on Twitter announcing he would maintain both jobs. Bow Wow tweeted, “It’s OFFICIAL! i have joined the cast of @CSICyber. I will continue to host 106 & Park. Im excited and can’t wait to get to work!

“CSI: Cyber” will be a mid-season replacement series. Will you be tuning in?

