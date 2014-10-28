Keyshia Cole Grinds On Piano For Birdman! [WATCH]

CLOSE
Keyshia Cole Grinds On Piano For Birdman!

Followers of Keyshia Cole‘s Instagram page got an impromptu freak show last night!  Cole turned up for rumored boo Birdman and recorded it all for the world to see!

The singer posted two videos to her Instagram account last night and made sure to tag Birdman.  She literally started grinding on top of a piano and added the caption “#5StarBish” in one vid!

Just…there are NO words.  We’re not sure if she got Birdman’s attention, but she definitely got ours. What I’m trying to figure out is what kind of game Birdman is spitting that makes a woman want to hump a piano?? Give us the scoop Keyshia, girl!!

Of course, the videos have been deleted from her account, but you know we have them for you!

