Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Is Fantasia Making A Big Mistake Dating A Former Abuser? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Fantasia has a new man, but of course once again, there’s more to the story. According to Gary With Da Tea, he has domestic violence criminal past. Listen to Gary’s Tea to get the deets, and why Fantasia might be making a big mistake!

Is Fantasia Making A Big Mistake Dating A Former Abuser? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

