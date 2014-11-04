Who knew Chris Brown had it in him. Well, ok, yes we knew! But no one expected him to go in on Tamar Braxton and Adrienne Bailon like he did in defense of his relationship with Karrueche Tran. But did Chris mess himself up in the process? Listen to Gary’s Tea to hear why this wasn’t a good look, and how it will most likely backfire on him.

Text GOSSIP To 71007

To Get The Hottest Tea Daily!

Reply Help for Help; STOP GOSSIP to Cancel; STOP to End All. Msg&Data Rates May Apply. 5 msgs/wk

Get more Gary’s Tea here, and listen LIVE weekdays at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”!

RELATED: Chris Brown GOES IN On Tamar Braxton & Adrienne Bailon

RELATED: Did Chris Brown’s Friend Confirm Karrueche Tran Is Pregnant? [PHOTO]

RELATED: Is Chris Brown Sleeping With This Transgender Woman? [PHOTO + EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

How Chris Brown’s Tamar Braxton & Adrienne Bailon Rant Might Backfire [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com