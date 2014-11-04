CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
How Chris Brown’s Tamar Braxton & Adrienne Bailon Rant Might Backfire [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Who knew Chris Brown had it in him. Well, ok, yes we knew! But no one expected him to go in on Tamar Braxton and Adrienne Bailon like he did in defense of his relationship with Karrueche Tran. But did Chris mess himself up in the process? Listen to Gary’s Tea to hear why this wasn’t a good look, and how it will most likely backfire on him.

Get more Gary’s Tea here, and listen LIVE weekdays at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”!

How Chris Brown’s Tamar Braxton & Adrienne Bailon Rant Might Backfire [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

