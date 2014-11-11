“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” is only one episode in, but the drama is on another level! We knew Cynthia Bailey and NeNe Leakes weren’t friends, but fans hoped to see them reunite. Well, don’t get your hopes up. Cynthia tells “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” it will never happen. Listen to our conversation to hear Cynthia discuss the state of their relationship, and NeNe’s comments about her on “Watch What Happens Live” in this housewives exclusive!

Text GOSSIP To 71007

To Get The Hottest Tea Daily!

Reply Help for Help; STOP GOSSIP to Cancel; STOP to End All. Msg&Data Rates May Apply. 5 msgs/wk

Get more Gary’s Tea here, and listen LIVE weekdays at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”!

RELATED: Cynthia Bailey On What Ruined Her Friendship With NeNe Leakes

RELATED: Kandi Burruss & Cynthia Bailey Weigh In On Phaedra Parks’ Shade [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Cynthia Bailey On When She Knew Her Friendship With NeNe Leakes Was Over [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Cynthia Bailey On Why She & NeNe Leakes Will “Never Be Friends” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com