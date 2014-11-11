CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Cynthia Bailey On Why She & NeNe Leakes Will “Never Be Friends” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Real Housewives of Atlanta” is only one episode in, but the drama is on another level! We knew Cynthia Bailey and NeNe Leakes weren’t friends, but fans hoped to see them reunite. Well, don’t get your hopes up. Cynthia tells “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” it will never happen. Listen to our conversation to hear Cynthia discuss the state of their relationship, and NeNe’s comments about her on “Watch What Happens Live” in this housewives exclusive!

