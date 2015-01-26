Your browser does not support iframes.

Peter Thomas is always caught in the middle of some mess on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” and last night was no different. According to Gary With Da Tea, it seemed like Peter was trying to hook Claudia Jordan and Kordell Stewart up.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Listen to the audio player to hear what he had to say about the allegations of being messy, and if he was really trying to push the two together or not!

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show“!

RELATED: RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey & Peter Thomas Make Big Announcement [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Is RHOA’s Peter Thomas Getting His Own Spin-Off Reality Show? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Is Peter Thomas’ Shady Past Catching Up To Him? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Peter Thomas Addresses Being Messy On RHOA [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com