Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Peter Thomas Addresses Being Messy On RHOA [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Peter Thomas is always caught in the middle of some mess on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” and last night was no different. According to Gary With Da Tea, it seemed like Peter was trying to hook Claudia Jordan and Kordell Stewart up.

Listen to the audio player to hear what he had to say about the allegations of being messy, and if he was really trying to push the two together or not!

Peter Thomas Addresses Being Messy On RHOA [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Claudia Jordan , Gary With Da Tea , Gary's Tea , Kordell Stewart , Peter Thomas , Porsha Williams , RHOA , The Real Housewives of Atlanta

