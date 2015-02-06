Kevin Frazier Explains Why Twitter Will Explode If Iggy Azalea Wins Best Rap Album [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

It’s Grammy weekend, and Kevin Frazier joins us on“The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to discuss nominees, who will win, and the drama that will follow. He seems to think Iggy Azalea will take home Best Rap Album, but not necessarily because she deserves it.
Listen to the audio player to hear him discuss why Twitter will explode before she even takes the stage to accept the award. That is, if she wins. Kevin discusses his take on claims Iggy is the future of rap, and more entertainment news in this exclusive interview!
Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show“!
