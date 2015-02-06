Kevin Frazier Explains Why Twitter Will Explode If Iggy Azalea Wins Best Rap Album [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

It’s Grammy weekend, and Kevin Frazier joins us on“The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to discuss nominees, who will win, and the drama that will follow. He seems to think Iggy Azalea will take home Best Rap Album, but not necessarily because she deserves it.

Listen to the audio player to hear him discuss why Twitter will explode before she even takes the stage to accept the award. That is, if she wins. Kevin discusses his take on claims Iggy is the future of rap, and more entertainment news in this exclusive interview!

Eve, Jill Scott Discuss Iggy Azalea's "Blaccent," Rapper Responds Via Twitter

Is This How Nick Young Cheated On Iggy Azalea?

T.I. Defends Iggy Azalea After Q-Tip's Hip-Hop Lesson

