“Let go of the things you cannot change, focus on the things you can” – Author Unknown

Don’t waste energy dwelling on past mistakes. Instead, think about how you can move forward. Remember, you cannot change the past but you can enlarge the future. Thoughts become things and the more you focus on something, the more likely it will be become your reality. Let go of the things you cannot change and focus on the things you can!

