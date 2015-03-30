According to Gary With Da Tea, Madonna is mad at Beyonce! Apparently this is really about Madonna meeting President Obama, but listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear how Madonna made Beyonce part of her issue and how she threw shade!

Did Madonna Throw Shade At Beyonce? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com