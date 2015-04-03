Cosmo Apologizes For ‘Killing’ Black Women & Twitter Says ‘Bye Felicia!’

Cosmo has issued an apology for that fashion suicide moment from January where they created 21 Beauty Trends That Need To Die In 2015, featuring trends they wanted to “kill” next to trends that were considered “gorgeous.” In the gallery of 21 side-by-side photos, there were four photos that displayed Black women with “RIP” across the top of the photo.

Social media erupted in anger as they equated the images as racism. One of the Black women featured on the “RIP” side was supermodel Joan Smalls and she was not too happy with them after the feature gained attention.

She tweeted Cosmo, asking them what they were trying to imply with the gallery and Cosmo replied:

@joansmalls Empowering and supporting all women is our mission, and here, we fell short. We apologize and will do better in the future. — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) April 3, 2015

There’s also now an editor’s note (read: apology) at the top of the gallery, stating, “A note from the editor: This article focuses on beauty trends with images that represent those trends. Some images have been taken out of context, and we apologize for any offense. Celebrating all women is our mission, and we will continue.” They tweeted the apology as well, causing even more backlash:

oh so @Cosmopolitan finally addressed their screw up, completely missing the point. we took them 'out of context' pic.twitter.com/6CBN7vOZde — Tracy Clayton (@brokeymcpoverty) April 3, 2015

@Cosmopolitan NOPE you need a new PR person. The "new" article shows barely any diversity. Redo — Sara DelaHaya (@saradelahaya) April 2, 2015

@Cosmopolitan @Kahduna every woman of colour featured was criticised and not one was celebrated. That can't be taken out of context. — Maria Elena (@kfanxbye) April 2, 2015

What do you think–did we take those pictures out of context or was Cosmo just completely wrong? Sound off in the comments below.

