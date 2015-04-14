CLOSE
Convicted APS Educators Sentenced to Prison, Community Service [VIDEO]

Sentencing resumed today for the 10 Atlanta Public Schools educators found guilty of cheating.

Although the educators faced sentences of up to 20 years in prison, Judge Jerry Baxter gave the convicted educators the option of admitting guilt and taking a plea deal or facing a harsh prison sentence. He gave them until 10 am Tuesday (April 14) to make that decision.

RELATED: Verdict Reached in Atlanta Schools Cheating Trial

Donald Bullock was the only defendant who accepted the DA’s deal for sentencing by the time court resumed Tuesday morning. Bullock said he accepted responsibility for racketeering and making false statements and was sentenced to 5 years probation, 6 months of weekends in jail, a $5,000 fine and 1,500 hours of community service. Dunbar Elementary Teacher Pamela Cleveland was sentenced as a first offender and received five years probation, 1,000 hours of community service, curfew from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. for the first year and a $1,000 fine.

Other defendants were not so lucky.

Judge Baxter sentenced School Resource Team Executive Directors Sharon Davis-Williams, Tamara Cotman and Michael Pitts to 20 years with seven to serve, 13 years probation, 2,000 hours of community service and a $25,000 fine.

