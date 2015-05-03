With a cast full of improvisational actors and comedians, at least “Saturday Night Live” could laugh at itself this week. With the spectacle of the Mayweather vs. Pacquiao fight taking center stage and a deciding game between the Los Angeles Clippers and San Antonio Spurs rounding out a full day of high-profile sporting events, the “SNL” cold open conceded a loss in the ratings war from the outset.

“Here at NBC, we did everything we possibly could to keep viewers glued to our network,” an announcer explained during the cold open. He referenced NBC’s airing of the Kentucky Derby, a golf game, and a hockey broadcast, calling Saturday, NBC’s “whitest day in the history of sports.”

Other highlights included spoofing Avengers: Age Of Ultron as a rom-com and poking fun at Major League Baseball’s decision to feature a game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Chicago White Sox in an empty stadium due to Baltimore’s ongoing civil unrest. Wiz Khalifa skipped out on any sketches, but he drew favorable reviews for performances of “We Dem Boyz” and “See You Again.” The funniest moment of the night may have come right before the closing credits when host Scarlett Johansson spoiled the news of Mayweather’s victory to a visibly disappointed Michael Che, who presumably hadn’t seen the results yet.

Wiz Khalifa Performs The Hits And ScarJo Spoils The Fight On ‘SNL’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On Hot 107.9: