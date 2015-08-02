DJ Drama Addresses Rumors That He Gave Drake’s Reference Tracks To Meek Mill’s Camp

Another familiar music industry name has been added into the mix of the Meek Mill vs. Drake fiasco .

Earlier this week after Funkmaster Flex played the first reference track for Drake’s “10 Bandz” on Hot 97, the name Quentin Miller was nearly on the way to becoming a household name as the song’s alleged “ghostwriter,” so much so that Quentin even came forward to set the record straight about his actual level of involvement in creating music with Drake via a post on his Tumblr page. With Quentin basically crediting himself as nothing more than a contributor to the creative process and Drake’s producer Noah “40” Shebib also speaking out to defend Drake’s song writing abilities, many who had originally taken Meek’s claims of Drake not writing his own raps at face value seemed to now be writing his accusations off as exaggerations.

However, when Flex premiered Meek’s “Wanna Know” diss song on Thursday evening and the track featured a sample of a second Drake reference track for “Know Yourself,” another question arose: With Quentin Miller making an effort to publicly not take credit for any ghostwriting, it’s highly unlikely that he himself would have handed over any reference tracks to Flex…or to anyone else for that matter.

So who did?

Earlier this year, Datpiff.com VP Kyle “KP” Riley claimed that Drake was originally in talks to release “If You’re Reading This, It’s Too Late” as a mixtape hosted by none other than DJ Drama, but he said the plans later got scrapped at the last minute. Fast forward to this week and Flex first fueled the speculation fire when he casually mentioned that Quentin Miller often works out of DJ Drama’s studio just before playing the “10 Bandz” reference track. The “rumor” part of the theory, according to 24 Urban, goes on to allege that it was DJ Drama who gave the reference tracks to Meek’s camp, which is how they got into the hands of Flex in the midst of Meek’s feud with Drake.

DJ Drama didn’t directly deny or confirm any of this, but he did appear to briefly reference the situation with these tweets shortly after the speculation began:

None of these niggas is ya friends. I put my intergrity on the line. And for what? smh. — DJ DRAMA (@DJDRAMA) July 31, 2015

The Philly curse. — DJ DRAMA (@DJDRAMA) July 31, 2015

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Here Are Drake’s Reference Tracks For “R.I.C.O.,” “Know Yourself,” And “Used To”

Who Peed On Drake?! We’ve Got The Answer…

Meek Mill Finally Dropped His Response To Drake: “Wanna Know” (CDQ)

‘Is That A World Your Or Your Girl’s Tour?’ Drake Dropped A New Meek Mill Diss While You Were Sleeping

DJ Drama Addresses Rumors That He Gave Drake’s Reference Tracks To Meek Mill’s Camp was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Rye Posted August 1, 2015

Also On Hot 107.9: