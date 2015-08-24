Anybody can be a rapper. It’s easy to be boisterous. It’s easy to be drenched out in gaudy jewelry. That’s why everyone is so enamored with the idea. But while rudimentary hooks and infectious beats ensure a shot at radio, real-life music ensures a shot at longevity.

Chevy Woods isn’t boisterous. We knew that when we watched him sitting quietly in the lobby while we spoke to his publicist about the music. He didn’t insert himself in the conversation. He simply watched and waited. Woods is an observer. A soft-spoken emcee who thrives off candor and humility, he has proven to be a capable go-to artist. He’s a precocious lyricist who uses music as his canvas to paint the harsh realities of his city Hazelwood. With Wiz Khalifa serving as the face of Taylor Gang, Woods is the spark plug of the group. His new EP, The 48 Hunnit Project is filled with indelible bars highlighting Pittsburgh’s plight. His single, “All Said and Done,” finds Woods ruminating on friend’s struggles and baby momma issues.

With hopes of imbuing positivity into his city, Woods has the tools needed to become a star of his own. Check out our interview and get to know Pittsburgh’s Chevy Woods.

READ MORE AT THE URBAN DAILY

Stream Chevy Woods’ ‘The 48 Hunnid Project’

Listen To Wiz Khalifa’s New Song “Good For Us”

Wiz Khalifa Reveals How Many Tattoos He Has In ‘SNL’ Promo

Wiz Khalifa Announces Upcoming ‘Rolling Papers 2: The Weed Album’

#LastCall: Chevy Woods Pays Back His Hometown On “All Said And Done” was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On Hot 107.9: