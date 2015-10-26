Future Teases Forthcoming “Monster 2” Mixtape

What a time to release a new mixtape.

Last year, Future dropped his Monster mixtape, which kicked off the incredible run he’s had musically this year. The tape featured his breakout hits “F*ck Up Some Commas,” “Codeine Crazy,” and “Radical.”

The Atlanta native is now planning on bringing his year of greatness full circle with the follow-up tape, Monster 2. The What A Time To Be Alive rapper announced the arrival of his Halloween-inspired sequel on Instagram early this morning.

There’s no word on when Monster 2 will drop, but with Halloween on Saturday, we’re sure Future will release the mixtape on Friday. Future’s also working on a sequel to Beast Mode and he’s teaming up with Mike WiLL Made-It for their collaborative Ape Sh*t mixtape.

19 Interesting Facts You Might Not Have Known About Future
1. His full government name is Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn.
2. He legally changed his last name to Cash.
3. Former fiancee Ciara has a tattoo of the letter "N" on her ring finger for Nayvadius.
4. His stage name was born when members of the hip-hop musical collective, The Dungeon Family, called him "The Future."
5. Before he was Future, he was known as Meathead of Da Connect.
6. Meathead was a battle rapper.
7. He was shot in the right hand at the age of 14 or 15.
8. Future wrote the hook for Ludacris' "Blueberry Yum Yum."
9. Future is a fan of Shakespeare. He's said, ""When I went to school, I would read Shakespeare and just fell in love with how he mixed his words. I started playing around and writing poems, reading poems."
10. From the ages of 17-24, Future had no relationship with his mother.
11. Their relationship didn't improve until he stopped hustling in the streets to focus on music.
12. Outkast producer Rico Wade is Future's first cousin.
13. Future had a front row seat to Outkast's rise to stardom, thanks to Rico. He's said, "I got to see Big Boi walk into the studio," he recalled. "Just always looking for a new Outkast album, being a fan and always being behind the scenes and seeing what it took and seeing the process of making records, and it was all just fascinating to me."
14. Future also credits Rico for teaching him everything he knows about the music business.
15. His favorite cartoon character is Popeye.
16. And his favorite cereal is Cap' n Crunch.
17. His first record deal was with Rocko's A-1 Recordings.
18. As a kid, he learned the lyrics to all of Too $hort's songs.
19. Initially, Future's hit song with Rihanna was titled "Love & Affection." Jay Z decided to change the name to "Loveeeeeee Song."

