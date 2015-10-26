CLOSE
Halloween Fail: Fifth Grade Teacher Wears Blackface For Kanye West Costume

When will people learn?

If you’re thinking of dressing up as Kanye West for Halloween, here’s what NOT to do.

An Alabama elementary school teacher is facing backlash after a picture of him in blackface surfaced on social media. Heath Morrow posed for the offensive shot alongside his wife Shannon, who shared the photo on Facebook with the following caption: “Haha some people thought Heath was really a black man.”

Although the picture has since been deleted, it was clear that Heath wore blackface as a part of a Yeezus Halloween costume. He can be seen posing with a sign that reads, “Kanye For Prez 2020.” According to the Chestnut Grove Elementary website, Heath is a fifth grade teacher at the school and he addressed the controversy with the following statement:

“I see people for who they are, and my wife and I go out of our way to help anyone we can in my profession as an educator. When deciding to dress up for a Halloween party, my wife and I made a decision based on celebrities and the political climate today. I do not want this to reflect on my school or school system based on a poor decision that I made. Again I apologize and this will not happen again.”

The thing about social media is, once you share something, it’s there to stay. As much as the Murrows clearly wanted this to go away, the picture of Heath in blackface has resurfaced on Reddit, and already has two thousand views.

When will people learn?

SOURCE: Washington Times | PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter

