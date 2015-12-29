CLOSE
Matt Barnes Suspended Two Games After Altercation With Derek Fisher

When Barnes got wind of the two being in the house together, he drove 90 miles to confront Fisher.

Matt Barnes of the Memphis Grizzlies is finally getting in trouble for confronting Knicks head coach Derek Fisher.

Earlier this year, Fisher spent time with Barnes’ estranged wife, Gloria Govan of VH1’s Basketball Wives,

at the home in which the two previously lived.

Fisher had reportedly been dating Govan and was in town to visit her on October 3. When Barnes got wind of the two being in the house together, he drove 90 miles to confront Fisher and allegedly attack him. His actions have now yielded him a two-game suspension without pay.

Barnes told ESPN‘s Ramona Shelburne that he decided to go to the house after his six-year-old twin sons texted and FaceTimed him that they felt uncomfortable, and told him that “Mommy’s friend Derek is here.”

The NY Post previously reported:

A fight erupted at 11:45 p.m. between the 235-pound Barnes and the 6-1, 200-pound Fisher. Cops were called, but Fisher left before they arrived, the sources said.

Following the dustup, Barnes, 35, texted a pal that he had not only assaulted Fisher, 41, but also took revenge on Govan, one source said.

“I kicked his ass from the back yard to the front room, and spit in her face,” the text read, according to the source.

A source close to Fisher confirmed the fight, but insisted it wasn’t as one-sided as Barnes claimed.

“Matt came after Derek, but he only had a few scratches,” the source said. “Derek’s not going to press charges; he’s going to let it go.”

While no charges were filed, it’s clear the NBA felt some punishment was required.

Matt Barnes Suspended Two Games After Altercation With Derek Fisher was originally published on globalgrind.com

