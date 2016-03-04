CLOSE
So Beautiful
Home

FAB OR FUG: Rihanna Announces Shoe Line And Wants Selfie With Those Who Wear It

0 reads
Leave a comment

Instagram Photo

Is there a cover that Rihanna does not slay? The Bajan bad gal gives us a sexy side eye on the April cover of British Vogue. Donning a blinged-out cowboy hat, RiRi gives us a cateye with a side eye. This is the stars’ second British Vogue cover.

The singer announces her denim collaboration with Manolo Blahnik.  The fashion designer enthusiastically told British Vogue,

“This is an incredibly exciting collaboration and I am absolutely thrilled with the results – working with Rihanna has been amazing and her drive, passion, creativity and style has been reflected in the designs, with fabulous results.”

Instagram Photo

The designer and the fashionista will be releasing a six shoe collection collaboration named Denim Desserts. Rihanna is pictured above in her favorite pair. The star is very excited about her collection,

“The day I see a woman in the street wearing my shoes…I am sorry for that woman because I’m going to literally run after her, shouting, ‘Stop! Selfie! Who are you Where did you get them?’ I’m going to have a moment!”

Denim Desserts by Manolo Blahnik and Rihanna will be exclusively available in London, New York, and Hong Kong beginning May 1st and are priced between $770 and $3500.

Beauties, what do you think of Rihanna for British Vogue? Take our poll and vote below!

DON’T MISS:

Wine Gyal! Celebrities Dance To Rihanna’s “Work” Like They Wrote The Song

Rihanna Presented Her First Collection As Creative Director For Puma

FAB OR FUG: Kendall Jenner Channels Big Sister Kim Kardashian On The Balmain Runway

FAB OR FUG: Rihanna Announces Shoe Line And Wants Selfie With Those Who Wear It was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

fab or fug , fashion , Manolo Blahnik , Rihanna , style

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close