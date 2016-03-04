FAB OR FUG: Rihanna Announces Shoe Line And Wants Selfie With Those Who Wear It

Is there a cover that Rihanna does not slay? The Bajan bad gal gives us a sexy side eye on the April cover of British Vogue. Donning a blinged-out cowboy hat, RiRi gives us a cateye with a side eye. This is the stars’ second British Vogue cover.

The singer announces her denim collaboration with Manolo Blahnik. The fashion designer enthusiastically told British Vogue,

“This is an incredibly exciting collaboration and I am absolutely thrilled with the results – working with Rihanna has been amazing and her drive, passion, creativity and style has been reflected in the designs, with fabulous results.”

The designer and the fashionista will be releasing a six shoe collection collaboration named Denim Desserts. Rihanna is pictured above in her favorite pair. The star is very excited about her collection,

“The day I see a woman in the street wearing my shoes…I am sorry for that woman because I’m going to literally run after her, shouting, ‘Stop! Selfie! Who are you Where did you get them?’ I’m going to have a moment!”

Denim Desserts by Manolo Blahnik and Rihanna will be exclusively available in London, New York, and Hong Kong beginning May 1st and are priced between $770 and $3500.

Danielle James Posted March 4, 2016

