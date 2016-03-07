Peyton Manning, one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, has finally decided to retire.

After a surprising Super Bowl 50 win against the Carolina Panthers, Peyton will ride off into the sunset. The Denver Broncos announced Sunday that the five-time NFL MVP is set to hold a news conference announcing his departure at 1 p.m. Monday.

According to ESPN, Manning called the Broncos on Saturday night to inform the organization of his decision to retire. The press conference was already scheduled for Monday, but no one knew what the QB would say.

Broncos general manager and football legend John Elway released a statement:

“When you look at everything Peyton has accomplished as a player and person, it’s easy to see how fortunate we’ve been to have him on our team. Peyton was everything that we thought he was and even more — not only for the football team but in the community. I’m very thankful Peyton chose to play for the Denver Broncos, and I congratulate him on his Hall of Fame career.”

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell spoke to Manning’s immense talent:

“Peyton Manning’s extraordinary career was driven by his talent, an incredible work ethic, and an unwavering desire to be the best and ended so perfectly for him with a Super Bowl victory. Peyton’s competitive fire and love of the game made him a legendary player who thrilled fans for a generation. He has served as a great representative of the NFL both on the field and in his community. We are forever grateful for Peyton’s unmatched contributions to the game and know that his success will continue in the next phase of his life.”

Peyton will go down as the only quarterback to ever win a Super Bowl with two different teams.

SOURCE: ESPN | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Peyton Manning Retires After Storied 18-Year NFL Career was originally published on globalgrind.com